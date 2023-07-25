Exclusive Products, Signings & More Set for NYCC

New York Comic-Con will be held October 5-8 at the Javits Center in Manhattan, and Star Trek – on the heels of Star Trek: Discovery’s debut -- is set to make an indelible mark over the weekend with a whirlwind of activities that encompasses a Discovery panel, a fan meetup and a Discovery Captain’s Chair photo op. And, as always, a galaxy of Star Trek licensees is beaming in for the occasion, with new products, NYCC-exclusives, giveaways and signings. The long list of licensees includes Anovos, Chronicle Books, Diamond Select Toys, Eaglemoss, FanSets, Hallmark, Harper Collins, IDW Publishing, Loot Crate, Rubies, RockLove Jewelry, Simon & Schuster and Titan.

Star Trek: Discovery Panel (The Theater at Madison Square Garden)

Cast and creatives from the newest Trek show in the galaxy will participate in a hot-ticket panel on Saturday, October 7 from 3:45-4:45 p.m.

U.S.S. Discovery Captain's Chair (1B-01)

Captain Lorca has nothing on you. It's the ultimate photo op and your chance to captain the ship! This is your chance -- all weekend long, in 1B-01 -- to pose for a free photo in Lorca's chair from the U.S.S. Discovery.