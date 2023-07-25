EXCLUSIVE PREVIEW: U.S.S. Enterprise-E (Repaint) for Attack Wing

The U.S.S. Enterprise-E is back with all your favorite characters from Star Trek: The Next Generation.

This November, WizKids/NECA will release Star Trek: Attack Wing Wave 27 -- and StarTrek.com has the exclusive First Look at the ships in the upcoming expansion packs, starting with the U.S.S. Enterprise-E (Repaint).

Following the destruction of Starfleet’s Flagship, the U.S.S. Enterprise-E was built to be bigger, faster and more powerful than ever. Now WizKids has done the same thing with the U.S.S. Enterprise-E (repaint) making it better than ever. The first thing you will notice about the new U.S.S. Enterprise-E is the beautiful paint job. Beside the new metallic silvery paint, the details on the ship are simply breathtaking. Blue highlights streak the ship’s hull and bright blue accents make the warp nacelles appear as if they are glowing with power.

Secondly, the new U.S.S. Enterprise-E comes with a promotional code for use with Star Trek Online. Use the code included in your pack to claim the WizKids EXCLUSIVE Command Assault Cruiser, a $30 value, in Star Trek Online for FREE. Players will only be able to claim the digital version of the ship for the Star Trek Online game by physically purchasing the expansion at their local game stores.

The U.S.S. Enterprise-E Expansion Pack contains all your favorite characters from Star Trek: The Next Generation, including Jean-Luc Picard, William T. Riker, Data, Geordi La Forge, Beverly Crusher and Deanna Troi, but it is the ship itself that truly shines in this expansion pack. The U.S.S. Enterprise-E is a Sovereign Class Ship and boasts a powerful 5 primary weapon value, 1 agility, 5 hull and 5 shields. Combine that with a dial full of movement options including a 6 [straight] making this ship one of the most powerful and fastest ships in the game.

In terms of upgrades, the U.S.S. Enterprise-E Expansion Pack comes with 20 cards. Most notably, Jean-Luc Picard, who in this version of the famous Captain has an 8 skill and adds 1 [Crew], [Tech], [Weapon] or Elite Talent Upgrade to your Upgrade Bar. In addition, Picard may choose 1 faction at the start of the game. Whenever Picard attacks a ship of that faction, he may roll one less die to add 1 [critical hit] result to the roll. Each time Picard defends against a ship of the chosen faction, he may add 1 defense die. Make sure you don’t forget to declare which faction you are targeting at the start of the game. Take a shot at your opponent’s most powerful ship or maybe use it against a swarm team of the same faction.

Another popular upgrade is William T. Riker. This version of Riker adds 1 [Crew] Upgrade slot to your Upgrade Bar. After you move, you may disable this card to perform the Action on one of your Crew, Elite Talents, or Tech Upgrades or your Captain’s Action as a free action. While there are many very good Riker cards in the game, this one is all about action economy. Being able to perform an action from another upgrade card as a free action is huge. You may not see this version of Riker as much as some of the others, but when you do see this version, you are going to remember it because he is going to do something..., well, we don't want to spoil it.

Last but not least is a card that may have been overlooked, but can be very powerful if played correctly. Deanna Troi requires an Action to discard this card and target a ship at Range 1-2. You may then disable the Captain or 1 Crew Upgrade on the target ship. Then place a Battle Stations Token beside your ship. If the target is Cloaked, flip its [Cloak] Token to its red side. If you only use this card to gain a Battle Stations Token, it is probably worth the 3 SP cost. However, you also get the chance to mess with your opponent by disabling a Captain or Crew Upgrade as well. If you haven’t played Deanna Troi yet, give her a try and take your opponents by surprise.

Even if you already own the U.S.S. Enterprise-E you are going to want to purchase the new repaint both for the new paint job as well as the chance to get a free ship for use in Star Trek Online. Don’t miss your chance to grab the U.S.S. Enterprise-E Expansion Pack (Repaint) and relive all the exciting moments and missions of the U.S.S. Enterprise-E.

Visit WizKids/NECA at WizKids.com/Attack Wing for additional information about Star Trek: Attack Wing and keep an eye on StarTrek.com for more First Looks and previews coming soon.