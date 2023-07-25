Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: Discovery

    Published Feb 11, 2019

    EXCLUSIVE PHOTO: What's Georgiou Up to Now?

    From the looks of our exclusive "Saints of Imperfection" photo, Georgiou can't be up to anything good

    By StarTrek.com Staff
    Saints of Imperfection

    "Saints of Imperfection," the fifth episode of Star Trek: Discovery's second season, will premiere on Thursday, and StarTrek.com is here with an exclusive image of Michelle Yeoh in action as Georgiou from the episode.

    In "Saints of Imperfection," Burnham and the crew navigate a dangerous alien landscape in a race against time to save Tilly’s life, but Stamets is not at all prepared for what they find in the process. Further, Section 31 is assigned to help track down Spock, much to Pike’s dismay.

    Episode Preview | Star Trek: Discovery - Saints of Imperfection

    Star Trek: Discovery streams exclusively on CBS All Access in the United States and is distributed concurrently by CBS Studios International on Netflix in 188 countries and in Canada on Bell Media’s Space Channel and OTT service Crave.

