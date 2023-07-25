Published Feb 11, 2019
EXCLUSIVE PHOTO: What's Georgiou Up to Now?
From the looks of our exclusive "Saints of Imperfection" photo, Georgiou can't be up to anything good
"Saints of Imperfection," the fifth episode of Star Trek: Discovery's second season, will premiere on Thursday, and StarTrek.com is here with an exclusive image of Michelle Yeoh in action as Georgiou from the episode.
In "Saints of Imperfection," Burnham and the crew navigate a dangerous alien landscape in a race against time to save Tilly’s life, but Stamets is not at all prepared for what they find in the process. Further, Section 31 is assigned to help track down Spock, much to Pike’s dismay.
Episode Preview | Star Trek: Discovery - Saints of Imperfection
