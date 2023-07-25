Published Feb 4, 2019
EXCLUSIVE PHOTO: Reno Back in Action
Tig Notaro's Jett Reno returns in this week's Discovery, and StarTrek.com has an exclusive pic
Tig Notaro will be back in action as Jett Reno in this week's episode of Star Trek: Discovery, "An Obol for Charon." And StarTrek.com has the proof: an exclusive photo of Reno in a spiffy new uniform and apparently working her engineering magic in the fourth hour of Discovery's sophomore season.
Star Trek: Discovery streams exclusively on CBS All Access in the United States and is distributed concurrently by CBS Studios International on Netflix in 188 countries and in Canada on Bell Media’s Space Channel and OTT service Crave.