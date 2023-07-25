Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard
    Star Trek: Discovery

    Published Feb 4, 2019

    EXCLUSIVE PHOTO: Reno Back in Action

    Tig Notaro's Jett Reno returns in this week's Discovery, and StarTrek.com has an exclusive pic

    By StarTrek.com Staff
    Chief Engineer Jett Reno

    StarTrek.com

    Tig Notaro will be back in action as Jett Reno in this week's episode of Star Trek: Discovery, "An Obol for Charon." And StarTrek.com has the proof: an exclusive photo of Reno in a spiffy new uniform and apparently working her engineering magic in the fourth hour of Discovery's sophomore season.

    Chief Engineer Jett Reno

    StarTrek.com

    Star Trek: Discovery streams exclusively on CBS All Access in the United States and is distributed concurrently by CBS Studios International on Netflix in 188 countries and in Canada on Bell Media’s Space Channel and OTT service Crave.

    Get Updates By Email

    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top