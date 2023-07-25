Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: Discovery

    Published Feb 25, 2019

    EXCLUSIVE PHOTO: Amanda and Sarek

    Your exclusive photo from this week's Discovery episode

    By StarTrek.com Staff
    "Light and Shadows"

    StarTrek.com

    "Light and Shadows," the seventh episode of Star Trek: Discovery's second season, will premiere on Thursday, and StarTrek.com is here with an exclusive image of Mia Kirshner as Amanda Grayson and James Frain as Sarek from the episode.

    Exclusive

    StarTrek.com

    In "Light and Shadows," Burnham goes to Vulcan in search of Spock, where she unearths surprising family secrets. In researching what is left of the Red Angel’s signal over Kaminar, Pike and Tyler end up in battle with time itself. Georgiou has a few tricks up her sleeve for Leland and Section 31. Your global preview of "Light and Shadows" below.:

    Episode Preview | Star Trek: Discovery - Light and Shadows

    Star Trek: Discovery streams exclusively on CBS All Access in the United States and is distributed concurrently by CBS Studios International on Netflix in 188 countries and in Canada on Bell Media’s Space Channel and OTT service Crave.

