EXCLUSIVE: New Clips From Nimoy COPD Documentary

COPD: Highly Illogical -- A Special Tribute to Leonard Nimoy, the upcoming documentary from Julie Nimoy and her husband David Knight, is inching closer to reality. They've started a new Indiegogo page -- go to www.indiegogo.com -- to help raise the funds to complete the documentary, and they've sent StarTrek.com two videos clips featuring raw footage of Nimoy to share with fans. In one, he discusses his appearance(s) on The Big Bang Theory, and in the other he answers a fan question about his favorite episode of Star Trek: The Original Series.

"COPD Highly Illogical" Raw Footage: Leonard Nimoy talks about "The Big Bang Theory" from chris spiro on Vimeo."It's very important for Julie and I that our film, COPD: Highly Illogical, will not only feature Leonard's personal battle with COPD," the Knights told StarTrek.com, "but also share some great stories and special moments in his life and career through never-seen-before videos and photos."

"COPD Highly Illogical" Raw Footage: Leonard Nimoy's favorite episode? from chris spiro on Vimeo.Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, commonly referred to as COPD, is the illness that claimed Nimoy's life last February. Few people are aware of the condition, despite the fact it’s one of the most-prevalent lung diseases diagnosed today and even though it ranks as the third most-common cause of death in America. Nimoy disclosed his diagnosis in 2014 and spent his remaining days talking and tweeting about the illness, revealing how his years of smoking caused it, and imploring anyone who smoked to do the logical thing – and quit. Julie Nimoy and David Knight discussed the documentary in detail with StarTrek.com in September.

Again, go to www.indiegogo.com to contribute.