EXCLUSIVE: Michael Dorn Talks TNG Blu-rays & More, Part 2

STARTREK.COM: Here’s the silliest Star Trek question we could ever think to ask you: If the TNG and DS9 casts got into a rumble in Vegas next month, which cast would win?

DORN:The Next Generation.

STARTREK.COM: Why?

DORN: Well, they’ve got me, first of all.

STARTREK.COM: So would the DS9 cast, actually…DORN: God, that’s a tough one. I’d be fighting myself. OK, so if I cancel myself out, maybe the Deep Space cast would win because there are more of them.

You've got a few convention appearances lined up. What else are you up to work-wise? Will you be back on Castle?

DORN: I don't think I'll be doing another Castle. I think my character did too good a job. She's healed. So she doesn't need me anymore. I did a voice for the game Saints Row IV (due out next month). That was a good thing. I just finished it maybe three or four months ago. I never know how I feel about something until I've seen it, and I haven't seen that one yet.

