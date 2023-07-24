EXCLUSIVE: Listen to an Excerpt from Audio Drama Star Trek: Picard: No Man’s Land

Be one of the first to hear an excerpt from Star Trek: Picard: No Man's Land – a fully-dramatized Star Trek adventure written and produced exclusively for audio, featuring two beloved stars of the hit series Picard in their iconic roles: Jeri Ryan as Seven of Nine, and Michelle Hurd as Raffi.

No Man's Land begins in the immediate aftermath of the stunning season-one conclusion of Picard. In this exclusive excerpt, Raffi and Seven believe the planet Ebla is under attack by a Romulan warlord, Rynin. They arrive on the surface expecting a bloodbath and slowly realize the Romulans have another plan in mind…