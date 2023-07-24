Published Jan 26, 2022
EXCLUSIVE: Listen to an Excerpt from Audio Drama Star Trek: Picard: No Man’s Land
Raffi and Seven investigate a new threat
Be one of the first to hear an excerpt from Star Trek: Picard: No Man's Land – a fully-dramatized Star Trek adventure written and produced exclusively for audio, featuring two beloved stars of the hit series Picard in their iconic roles: Jeri Ryan as Seven of Nine, and Michelle Hurd as Raffi.
No Man's Land begins in the immediate aftermath of the stunning season-one conclusion of Picard. In this exclusive excerpt, Raffi and Seven believe the planet Ebla is under attack by a Romulan warlord, Rynin. They arrive on the surface expecting a bloodbath and slowly realize the Romulans have another plan in mind…
LISTEN: Star Trek: Picard: No Man's Land Exclusive Audio Excerpt
Jeri Ryan and Michelle Hurd are joined in this full cast audio dramatization by a host of talented actors playing all-new characters including a Romulan Warlord, a Fenris Ranger, various exotic alien species and more. Among the extended cast are Fred Tatasciore (voice of Lieutenant Shaxs on Star Trek: Lower Decks as well as the voice of the Hulk/Bruce Banner in an extensive list of Marvel shows), John Kassir (best known as the Cryptkeepr on HBO’s Tales from the Crypt), and John Cutmore-Scott (a featured character on the ABC series Deception).
The No Man's Land script is written by Kirsten Beyer, a co-creator, writer, and producer on the hit Paramount+ series Star Trek: Picard, and Mike Johnson, a veteran contributor to the Star Trek comic books publishing program.
Star Trek: Picard: No Man's Land will be released on February 22nd. Pre-order your copy from Simon & Schuster Audio today.