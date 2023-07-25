EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Zoe Saldana, Part 1

So, they met your expectations in terms of Uhura?SALDANA: Yes, they did, and I know the rest of the actors felt the same way. To feel that energy, to know that everybody felt seen and heard by your director, your group of writers, your peers, you feel very integrated into the teamwork, into the collaboration of doing a movie like this.A lot of the footage fans have seen so far has been of the action variety. What sense did you get from J.J. Abrams that it was as important to him to hit the dramatic beats as well as the action beats?SALDANA: For J.J., it’s the acting and characterizations that matter most and sometimes it’s the only thing that matters. It’s like he’s expecting you to have all the action together with the stunt team. Obviously, once he sees it, he decides if it’ll aesthetically look good and if it matches the personality that your role possesses. If it doesn’t, then he’ll intervene. But, for J.J., it’s about the story and the characters and their lives. That’s what matters the most, and I love that. Again, we know you can only say so much, but how does Uhura figure into the emotional core of the story?SALDANA: The more and more the danger and the stress level rises and the story unfolds, there’s more of an open collaboration among all of the people on the Enterprise. The captain is more open to ideas and suggestions, so Uhura is one of the characters that jumps into it, either by encouraging the captain or by voicing her trepidations.What’s going on between Uhura and Spock (Zachary Quinto) in Star Trek Into Darkness? We’ve heard Quinto say that Spock is misunderstood, especially by Uhura…SALDANA: Yes, Spock is misunderstood because he has explaining to do. Uhura needs a lot of answers to questions that we’ve left hanging with her, with them (as a couple). That’s pretty much what I’m going to say to that.