EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: VOY & ENT Guest Star Tucker Smallwood

Let’s talk Star Trek. Your first Trek appearance was on Voyager. How did that come about?SMALLWOOD: It was my first job in about 6 months. I lost my father on New Year’s Day of 1998. I think went to England for a convention in February. When I came back, I was tested by one of the networks for a new science fiction series, and it was not a good experience. The writer and producer wanted me very much and the director, not so much. He had someone else in mind. So it did not go well. I think within days I woke up one morning, looked at myself in the mirror and thought I’d had a stroke. I was stricken with Bell’s palsy. I didn’t know what it was at the time and I very quickly learned a lot more about it. Only half of my face worked. I told my agents, “You can’t send me out now. If they see me like this, I’ll never work again.” So, for months I didn’t go out. Then I got a call from my agents saying, “Voyager called and would like to see you for this character.” I said, “Well, he’s an alien. I can do that. I sound OK. I only look like hell.” The muscles in my face were very, very slowly starting to respond, but I did not have full control over the muscles. Then I discovered that, yes, he is an alien, but he’s an alien who looks like a human being. He’s disguised in a shape-shifting way as a human being. However, I got the role and when people saw the work they said, “You were so implacable. You were so stern.” I said, “It was the only expression I had.” But it was very affirming. People all over were kind to me throughout this experience. You tend to want to withdraw, especially if you make your life visually, so to speak. I didn’t know if I’d ever work again, and that was the start of my working again.A few years later, there you were on Enterprise as the Xindi-Primate Councilor. Was that an offer? An audition?SMALLWOOD: I had a meeting. Brannon Braga met me outside and said he was very excited about the prospect of working together. I was very flattered. I got the role. Much of the experience was wonderful. Scott Bakula, I’d worked with him on three different projects. He’s just a gem. He set the tone for that show, and it was a very inclusive experience. There was no star system there. Everyone was a peer. And that’s what the concept is in theater, which made sense, since Scott is a theater-trained actor. So it was a wonderful set, a wonderful crew and a wonderful cast. Rick Worthy, Randy Oglesby, Scott MacDonald and I had great fun for months, but it was arduous work in that my makeup took two hours in the morning to put on and an hour and a half in the evening to take off. So if you have a normal work day that’s extended tremendously by the technical elements of a show like Star Trek, and then add another three and a half hours, you can appreciate that it’s a long day’s journey into night. We were there before the sun came up and after the sun went down.