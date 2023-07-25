Exclusive Interview: Visual Dictionary Author Paul Ruditis

We’ve been teasing Star Trek The Visual Dictionary for a few months now, sharing preview pages and tipping fans off about a contest to win free copies of the DK tome, which is a visual exploration of the Star Trek universe, spanning all five of the Star Trek series (and the first 10 feature films) and veering from A (for Andorians) to V (for Vidiians). Well, it’ll be out on March 18, and today we’re pleased to present an interview with the book’s author, Paul Ruditis.How did the opportunity to write Star Trek The Visual Dictionary come about for you?Ruditis: CBS Consumer Products very kindly suggested me for the book. It was one of those rare, wonderful situations where I woke up one morning to find an email from an editor I’ve never met before offering me a job. That’s a really nice way to wake up. How well do you know Star Trek? Were you a fan? If so, which shows/movies, characters/ships do you personally like most?Ruditis: I’d say I’m fairly familiar with Star Trek. My father started me watching the reruns of the original series when I was really, really young. He used to try to convince my mom it was the monsters on Sesame Street giving me the nightmares, not the Gorn. I didn’t really become a fan though until The Next Generation came out when I was a teen. That’s when I truly understood what Star Trek was about, so I’d say that’s the series I connect with the most.

What of the more obscure elements of the Star Trek universe did you love, that you were eager to write about? And what elements did you maybe not know, that intrigued as you did your research for the project?

ence, it’s not like you’re going to suddenly fill every page with Tribbles simply because they’re kids. I’ve found that children interested in Star Trek already tend toward a more mature reading level anywre so many other topics to cover that we couldn’t find a way to justify doing it. I was glad I got to explore more of Star Trek: Enterprise. I sort of fell off watching that series shortly after I wrote the “Shockwave” novelization. I regretted that since I knew they explored a lot of the mythology of the Star Trek universe in the later seasons of the show. Since that mythology was so important to writing this book, it gave me a reason to reconnect with Enterprise. Speaking of research, what did you use as your resources to keep it all within the Trek canon?Ruditis: Well, it all starts with the show itself. Thankfully everything is available on Netflix now, because my old VHS tapes are totally warped to the point the episodes are beyond recognition. I also have so many of the wonderful official reference books on my shelf that any time I had a question, there was a resource to confirm or contradict what I already knew…or didn’t remember correctly.You're writing for a younger audience. How did you go about finding the right tone to your prose, so that it spoke to the reader, not at him or her?Ruditis: I’ve written a lot for children and teens -- one of the reasons I suspect CBS suggested me -- and I’ve never found this to be a problem. I don’t really think about it too much. It’s just a matter of knowing your audience and what their interest is in picking up this book. Children’s interests are just as diverse as adults, so the tone has to fit with that diversity. When you’re talking about a Star Trek visual dictionary that is geared toward a younger audience, it’s not like you’re going to suddenly fill every page with Tribbles simply because they’re kids. I’ve found that children interested in Star Trek already tend toward a more mature reading level anyway.