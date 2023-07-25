EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Star Trek: The Original Series Guest Star Michael Dante

How did you land your role as Maab on Star Trek?DANTE: It was the easiest role I ever got. I walked in directly to Mr. Roddenberry’s office. He’d sent for me. I didn’t go through the casting agent or director or read or anything. I came in and Mr. Roddenberry said, “Michael, I love your work. I saw you on a show a couple of nights ago and I’d like you do this episode, ‘Friday’s Child,’ with Julie Newmar. They’re very tall people, handsome, intelligent and so forth. There are Klingons and Capellans, and there’s conflict between them.” He said, “Read it. See what you think of it. If you like it, you’ve got it. You don’t have to read for me whatsoever.”

What was the meat on the bone for you as an actor playing Maab?

DANTE: Maab was a very special character. Obviously, he had leadership qualities and, in the end, he sacrifices his life for his people. Now, where in our leadership today, in our own country, will you find strong leadership like that? We don’t have strong leadership, I’m sorry to say. A lot of leaders throughout the world are far too violent and their philosophies are closed-minded. Maab had great leadership qualities and he knew it. They were intellectuals. They were handsome people and tall in stature. They had that going for them. I shared my scenes with the beautiful and talented Julie Newmar, so it was easy to think of that nation and people before myself. I played it so that Maab would do anything for the survival of his people and, when he does sacrifice himself, he’s doing it to propagate his people from that day forward.

All these years later, what stands out most about the shoot?

DANTE: The weather. It was 117 degrees at Vasquez Rocks, where we were filming. The outfits we had, they couldn’t breathe. There weren’t any openings in the clothing. They were all tight, with boots. I was 180 pounds at that time – and I’m still 180 pounds, which I’m very proud of – but I lost seven pounds in one day. I literally lost muscle. I looked at myself in the mirror when I got home and I said, “I can’t believe what happened.” It was just so hot. The water was oozing out of us. Every time I’d take a step in my boots, there’d be a swooshing sound, and that was perspiration that went down to my boots.