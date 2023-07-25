Catching up with 'TOS'' Android Andrea

Your costume in “What Are Little Girls Made Of?” is unforgettable. What do you recall of the fittings as William Ware Theiss brought it to life on you?

JACKSON: Bill Theiss was just wonderful. Bill and Gene Roddenberry and myself… all three of us were designing that outfit. It was like some mechanical engineering job to make it work. I can tell you a couple of stories about the outfit. I invented the slit up the front of the leg on it. I’m only 5-foot-4 and I wanted to look taller. That made me look taller. The outfit just became magical. Also, hip-huggers weren’t around at that time, but apparently after that episode, hip-huggers came into fashion. I’m sure it was because of Star Trek.

Andrea, for an android, certainly expressed plenty of emotion and sensuality.

JACKSON: If you look closely, you can see the transition, which is very nuanced. I was acting that role like I would play a human, in a way, because I knew there had been androids before Andrea, but I hadn’t seen any shows or movies with androids and I had no concept of an android. So I created what I thought the android would feel or not feel. Of course, in the beginning, she doesn’t feel. She just obeys orders. And then she gets feelings and you see her slowly come around to those feelings, and that’s really a shock to her.