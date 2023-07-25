EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Roberto Orci And Alex Kurtzman

The fans are guessing about a lot of elements of this film, none more so than whether John Harrison is really Khan or Gary Mitchell or someone else. Do you get a kick out of that?Orci: Part of it for us is that it’s so rare that you get to walk into a theater these days without knowing absolutely everything about the movie you’re about to see. We miss that. We miss that as an experience of our childhood, really. Pre-Internet, you didn’t know what you were walking into. You had no idea that Darth was going to tell Luke he was his father. That sort of experience shapes the way you see movies when it happens. So, part of what we’re trying to do is just protect the joy of wide-eyed wonder when you go to the movies. Also, the story tells itself better this way.Kurtzman: I read some of the chat boards and they say, “Oh, Bob and Alex must be laughing their faces off reading all this,” but it’s actually not true. We read it with great interest, but we’re not laughing at it. It’s like, “Oh, that was a good idea. We should have thrown that in there,” or sometimes you’ll read something and think, “Oh, that’s a totally different theory. That didn’t occur to me. I don’t know, that’s pretty crazy.” So, it’s more with fascination and interest that we read things. We never laugh it off. Our guess is as good as anybody’s. That’s what’s interesting about Star Trek; all of us have the potential to have 40-plus years of expertise on it, so to pretend like we’re the only Ph.d’s on the subject is folly.What’s the collaborative process between the two of you, and also between the two of you and Damon Lindelof?Orci: We all worked pretty closely on the first movie, just in terms of conceiving the foundation of what we needed to do to both reinvent Star Trek and to stay true to what Trek had come before. It was a committee of five from the beginning. And Alex and I have been writing together for 21 years. Most of that has been he and I across the table from each other. So it’s already a conversation, the way we write. To add another band member, as we call it, is natural because our writing doesn’t always entail us just sitting quietly in corners typing away. There actually are transcripts of conversations and sometimes we even record things with our phones, and that in and of itself can become dialogue in a script. So it just became a conversation with three people. Obviously, lining up our schedules has become harder, so sometimes we’d check into a hotel that we’d just use for the day, to get away from all of our phones and all of our lives. We’ll go and order up room service for weeks at a time as we divvy up scenes and talk through it. In terms of working on scenes, we’d do it all kinds of ways. Sometimes we’d split up scenes. Damon would take one, Alex would take one and I would take one. Sometimes we’d write all together. Sometimes Alex and I would write one and pass it to Damon and he’d pass it back. Every scene in the script was worked over 17,000 different ways by all of us.