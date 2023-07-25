EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Part III, Nicholas Meyer on Today's Trek

Just to clarify something, you mentioned that you were asked to direct Star Trek V. Wasn’t that William Shatner’s to direct because of his favored nations clause, which basically meant that if Leonard Nimoy directed one, he got to do one, too?

MEYER: I have no idea. But I do know that I was… I don't think I was ever offered to write it, but I think I was offered to direct it at a certain point.

You have in the recent past discussed your regrets about your relationship with Gene Roddenberry during the making of VI. But, what was your relationship before that, back when you did II and IV?

MEYER: I don’t recall meeting him at all on IV. As I say, that was so fast. And it was just about Harve and Leonard and me, and to some extent Ned Tanen and Dawn Steel. I don't think I crossed paths with Roddenberry at all. It’s interesting that memory plays tricks, because years ago, I was asked this question about, “What did I know about Gene Roddenberry from Star Trek II?” I said, “Gee, I – you know, I think I met him, and that was it.” But my papers are at the University of Iowa Library, in Iowa City. I was back there, and they showed me an exhibition. I was completely flabbergasted to find a lengthy correspondence between me and Gene Roddenberry, who I guess didn’t like The Wrath of Khan -- well, it was then called The Undiscovered Country. He didn’t like that script any better than he liked the script for Star Trek VI. But the exchange of letters at least shows that I was trying to be more accommodating and tactful, and – more calmly argumentative than I was on VI -- when I just didn’t behave well. I was just… had too much on my plate, I guess.

Star Trek obviously continued on with Next Gen, Deep Space Nine,Voyager and Enterprise. Did you ever tune into any of those shows, or no?

MEYER: No. The only time I… I was always frightened to see any of the other movies because, with my insecurities, I just thought I would think they were all better than mine, and I’d get very depressed. So, it wasn’t until – I don't know, three or four years ago, that somebody said, “We’d like to do a special segment on a DVD of Star Trek villains. And, would you be part of that?” I said, “Okay.” Then I realized I’d have to look at all the subsequent features in order to see all the villains. So I did. I can't remember them very well, but, I do remember thinking that… initially, I was totally flabbergasted by all the money that the other people got to spend and all the special effects and things I hadn't had at my disposal. I was always playing with leftovers. Star Trek: The Motion Picture was $45 million in 1979, and Star Trek II was, I think, $11.2 million. Star Trek V was about 30 million bucks, and ultimately Star Trek VI was exactly the same price. Whereas typically, every Star Trek movie was 41 percent more expensive than its predecessor. So, I was always being shortchanged in the budget, costume, everything department, and I was deeply envious of these features that had all these toys to play with. But when I sort of got over that, I felt pretty content, I guess, with my own contributions to the series. And I do remember thinking, or addressing the question about, “Who is – which is the greatest Star Trek villain,” and I finally decided that the greatest Star Trek villain was in IV...

Please finish the thought.

MEYER: What do you think of my thought?

QUESTION: The villain in IV was us. Humanity is screwing it up for themselves.

MEYER: A-ha! A-ha! Man. Man is the villain.