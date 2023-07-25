EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Part II, Nicholas Meyer on Directing

We’ve got to ask: What impressed you more, Montalban’s pecs or his performance?

MEYER (laughs): Well, I got used to the pecs very fast because I just saw 'em every day. He always worked out. He was very conscientious that way. But I must say, one of the great satisfactions – and I had a good time with all the actors, but I had a very interesting time with Montalban because he was the only actor who couldn't come to rehearsals. I wanted rehearsal and he was shooting his television series, so he couldn't come. So, aside from having lunch with him, that was it. And we didn’t know each other. He was a scrupulously courteous and well-bred gent whose credits were longer than I’m tall. He came in the first day, when we did the Botany Bay cargo bay sequence, and he had all the lines memorized. There’s about six pages of monologue about why he’s so pissed off at Kirk. He did it all letter-perfect, and he hit all the marks I arranged for him. But, he was screaming the whole thing. Everybody was sort of staring, and I was staring. I thought, “What do I do? I don't really know this man. He doesn't know me. What is he going to make of some snot-nosed kid telling him how to play it?”

But I said, “Well, okay. Let’s let them do their lighting. And we’ll go into your trailer and chat a little bit.” He said, “Okay.” We went into the trailer, and I said, “You know, Laurence Olivier once said that an actor should never show an audience his top… because once you show them your top, they know you got no place else to go.” He said (in a pretty spot-on Montalban imitation), “Oh. Oh.” He said, “Oh, you’re going to direct me. That’s very good. I need direction. I don't know what I’m doing up there.” That was the beginning of our collaboration. I think I also said to him on that occasion, “You know, crazy people don't have to raise their voice. Because you just never know what a crazy person is gonna do NEXT!” And I reached out and lunged for his neck. He laughed, and suddenly he got the whole character.

Next, Star Trek IV rolls around. How did you become involved with that one?

MEYER: There were other writers, two other writers were hired to write the story that Leonard and Harve had cooked up. I wasn’t part of any of this. I got a call from my friend Dawn Steel, who was running Paramount at the time, or was head of production, or whatever the title was, saying, “We’ve got an emergency here. Your friends need you.” So, I came in and I said, “What’s going on?” They said, “Well, we have a script, and we’re throwing out the script, but we like the story and we want to start again.” I said, “Should I read the script?” They said, “No, don't read the script. Go talk to Harve and Leonard.” They told me the story. Harve said, “Can you write the parts on earth, and I’ll do the bookends? I’ll do the beginning and the end.” I said, “Okay. Do they have to go to San Francisco in a time travel movie, because I’ve already done that? Can't we go to Paris?” They said, “No, we can't go to Paris.” So, I wrote all the stuff on Earth, beginning from when someone says, “When are we?” And Spock says, “Judging by the pollution content of the atmosphere, we’ve reached the late 20th century.” And from there until they go back into outer space, was all my stuff. I recycled a lot of things that I’d had to cut out of Time After Time. I just found a place for it in this, because it was virtually the same.

Was there a part of you that wanted to be back in the director’s chair, and was at all disappointed about just handing off the script? Or no?

MEYER: No. I was directing another movie. I don't even remember what it was. So, this was like, “Do this.” You know, The Wrath of Khan script got written in 12 days. This script got written in… I don't know. It wasn’t 12 days, but it was pretty fast, because they had their sets built. They were in such a hurry, which is not a bad way to make a movie, sometimes, because you don't go through tens of people’s notes, and second guessing, and draft after draft after draft. You do that and you lose the spontaneity of things. So, it wasn’t 12 days before, but it was fast.