    Star Trek: The Original Series

    Published Apr 24, 2015

    EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Morgan Woodward

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Any actor would envy the career of Morgan Woodward. Over the course of five decades, from the 50s to the 90s, he amassed 400-plus film and television credits. Along the way, he played some mighty memorable roles, including Shotgun Gibbs on The Life and Legend of Wyatt Earp, Boss Godfrey in Cool Hand Luke, Jock Ewing’s pal Punk Anderson on Dallas and (Old) Harry Cokely on The X-Files. But, perhaps most enduringly, he had the distinction of portraying two wild-eyed, emotionally volatile characters on Star Trek: The Original Series: Dr. Simon Van Gelder in “Dagger of the Mind” and Captain Ronald Tracey in “The Omega Glory.” Woodward is 89 years old now, and will turn 90 in September, but other than bum legs that require him to use a walker, he’s in great health, sharp of mind and strong of voice. He’ll attend The Hollywood Show this weekend in Los Angeles, signing autographs and posing for photos with fans, and in advance of that appearance, he spoke to StarTrek.com about his life, career and Star Trek. Here’s what he had to say…

    Most people, when they think about your career, remember your many appearances on Gunsmoke, plus Cool Hand Luke, The Killing of a Chinese Bookie, Star Trek and Dallas. Are those the first ones that come to your mind as well? What are you proudest of?


    WOODWARD:
    Gunsmoke
    Dallas
    Dallas


    What's life like for you these days?


    WOODWARD:


    You'll be at the Hollywood Show this weekend. How do you enjoy meeting the fans, posing for photos and signing autographs? You've got to feel appreciated at such events.


    WOODWARD:
    Star Trek.
    Wyatt Earp
    Dallas
    Let's talk Star Trek. You appeared on the show twice. How did you land your first role, as Simon Van Gelder in “Dagger of the Mind”?


    WOODWARD:


    What do you remember about the character -- who was angry and violent, but not because that's who he really was?


    WOODWARD:
    Van Gelder was the first human on whom Spock used the mind meld. What do you remember of shooting that scene with Leonard Nimoy?


    WOODWARD:
    Star Trek


    You'd done so many westerns and wielded countless guns. Did the phaser seem like a futuristic version of a Colt 45 or just a silly prop?


    WOODWARD:


    How did your second episode, “The Omega Glory,” come your way?


    WOODWARD:
    The Tracey we meet has lost his mind, but he couldn't have started that way. How did you play the character, as a good man who's gone crazy?


    WOODWARD:


    You worked a lot with Shatner on that one. What do you remember of that experience?


    WOODWARD:
    T.J. Hooker


    Vincent McEveety, as you said, directed both episodes. Had you known him before doing the episodes?


    WOODWARD:
    You have more than 400 credits, but Star Trek is arguably your most famous one. How amazing is it to you that two guest appearances you did nearly 50 years still resonate so powerfully with fans?

    WOODWARD:Star Trek is a cult, and any time you’ve got a cult, it continues and continues. They’re getting ready to do another Star Trek movie now and some of the original people could be in it. It just keeps going. So, no, it doesn’t surprise me. It doesn’t surprise me, not at all. The (conventions and autograph) shows that I’ve gone to, most of the people want me to sign pictures from Star Trek. I sign pictures from Dallas and the westerns and Cool Hand Luke, too. The Man with No Eyes from Cool Hand Luke is still very, very popular, and that’s almost 50 years, too. But it’s mostly Star Trek that people want me to sign pictures of, and I get that.Woodward will be at the Hollywood Show this weekend, Friday to Sunday, at the Westin Los Angeles Airport Hotel. Go to www.hollywoodshow.com for details.

