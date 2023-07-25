EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Lois Jewell, Drusilla On The Original Series

JEWELL: Absolutely not. I was Drusilla the slave girl, and the first costume was gray and drab, and it was short. I had fishnet stockings that they wanted me to wear, and then I had this thing that I wore at the top. Then the next costume was the main costume, which I wore in my scene with Captain Kirk, with Mr. Shatner. That was a very exotic costume. It was made by the designer who designed everything for Star Trek. It wasn’t like they went, “Well, let’s throw this on.” It was designed and it was made, and they had to make sure, in the fitting, that it fit properly. And I wore that. I still get a lot of comments when I’m at the Star Trek shows about that costume. Everybody talks about that costume.

Well, you made an impression in that costume. You are still widely considered, if you ever look at the Internet, one of Star Trek’s most beautiful “babes,” to go with the term most people use…

JEWELL: Oh, am I? Thank you very much?

What do you remember of your experiences shooting the episode, working with Shatner, etc.?

JEWELL: They were all very pleasant and very nice. Everybody was accommodating. They, of course, wanted the scene to go as well as possible because they wanted everything to be as perfect as they could get it. I tried my best, and apparently it worked out very well. Mr. Shatner was very nice to work with. A lot of people ask me about that, working with him, and he was such a professional that it made it very easy for me to work with him.

Did you watch the episode that night it debuted in March, 1968?

JEWELL: Yes, I did. Family, friends, we all gathered around this huge color TV that somebody had. We just had a small TV, but these people in the complex where we all lived had a big TV, and so we all got together there and watched the show. It was fun. It was really fun. I had no idea what it was going to look like until I saw it, because I wasn’t invited to go to the rushes or anything like that. So when I saw it, I was flabbergasted, to be honest with you.

Your only credits are The Flying Nun, Star Trek and that other show you said didn’t make it to series. Why just the three jobs?

JEWELL: I didn’t like the parts that they were offering me.

What kinds of parts were you being offered and what kinds of parts were you seeking?

JEWELL: I was looking for parts that were a little more – a lot more – than crawling around on the floor without any clothes on or being completely nude or having sex with everyone. I guess they thought from that role with Mr. Shatner that I was willing and able, but I was not willing.

One film you passed on was Slaughterhouse Five, right?

JEWELL: Correct. Where did you hear about that?

Just from doing our research in advance of this chat with you.

JEWELL: Oh, really? I guess I must have told somebody and they put it out there. Yes, I was up for it. I can’t remember who they used, but she became a star. Anyway, I was one of the people who went up for it and I thought, “I’m not even going to read for this piece of crap.”

Valerie Perrine ultimately did the role…

JEWELL: Yes, that’s who it was. And she became very famous after that.

Your acting career effectively ended in 1968 after your episode of Star Trek. So, what have you been up to since then?

JEWELL: For a while, I fooled around looking for various different jobs as an actress. I did a little more modeling. And then I just decided to step away from it. I retired, so to speak, and my husband said to me, “Why don’t you make a business for me, and manage it.” And that’s what I did. We’re still in business together.