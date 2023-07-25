EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Karl Urban Talks Star Trek and Almost Human

You did publicly state that, for the next film, you think they should break away and do something completely original…

URBAN: I certainly, when I made that comment, in no way, shape or form meant to be disrespectful to Into Darkness or anything that we’d done. I was just expressing, I guess, my desire to “Let’s begin this five-year mission. Let’s go into and explore space and find something different.” We’ve done the Khan story in this alternate universe, and now won’t it be fun to go out there and really explore those themes that made The Original Series so successful in the first place. Fundamentally, it was about discovery and space exploration and all those sorts of things. I guess the challenge is to find a story that fits into that timeframe of them at the beginning of their five years in space and that incorporates all those wonderful things that Roddenberry based his Wagon Train to the stars show on.

Almost Human is your latest project. What elements of the script did you find most compelling?

URBAN: Firstly, I think, it was the relationship between my character, who is somewhat of a technophobe, throwback-style detective, John Kennex, and Dorian (Michael Ealy), this delightful, inquisitive, albeit irritating-at-times android. For me, that’s really the heart of the show. I really responded to the way that these two characters, who are thrown together, learn to work together and learn what it means to truly be human. They learn that from each other. It’s a relationship that is rich and full of growth and learning and comedy, and it’s fun.

The pilot introduces Kennex and Dorian, the world they’re in and the other characters around them. Post-pilot, what kinds of stories will we see?

URBAN: To a certain extent, it’s a case of the week, but this show is like nothing else you’ve seen on television before. It’s our intention to push the boundaries and to make this fun. The show is set just a little bit in the future, so while it’s not heavy-heavy science-fiction, it is sort of futuristic, and that adds a real wonderful texture and flavor. As far as the case that you saw in the pilot, we’re going to revisit elements of that at a later date, but that is not what we’re hanging our show on. This show is primarily about the relationship between this odd couple. It’s about watching them working together. It’s about fun. It’s about action. And it’s about heart and comedy. This show is actually a lot funnier and more action-oriented than what you see in the pilot. I can’t wait for the audience to see the second episode, where we get into the sexbots and a whole lot of other fun territory.