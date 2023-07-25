EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Karl Urban

What do you hope to see for Dr. McCoy in the next film?URBAN: Well, a couple of things, the most trivial of which is that I would just love to beam somewhere. I haven’t transported anywhere yet and would love to do that. And, most importantly, I would like to see the solidification of the triumvirate. I always really enjoy those scenes where Bones and Spock and Kirk get to debate whatever the issue is, and I certainly hope that, on a forward-going basis, we get to see more of that. And I would really like to see more of the friendship between Bones and Kirk. A lot of your recent work has been in the sci-fi/fantasy/horror vein: Star Trek, Star Trek Into Darkness, Priest, Dredd and your upcoming projects Riddick, Human and The Wonder. Is that just a coincidence? Where the good work is? Do you have an affinity for the genre?URBAN: I don’t take material based on the genre. It’s just sort of happened to be that way, but I’m equally proud of the work I’ve done that hasn’t been in the science-fiction genre. But, yeah, I am a long-term fan of science fiction. I grew up in an era when George Lucas and Steven Spielberg and Ridley Scott were making wonderful science-fiction films. It’s also been a blessing to live in an age where the technology is available to really pursue those visions in such a complex and realistic fashion.Your next project is Human, a TV show that reunites you with the Bad Robot team. What’s the basic premise, and please give us a sense of your character.URBAN: I play a detective who is partnered up with a synthetic life form. Their relationship is at the heart of the show.

A lot of people loved Dredd. How satisfied were you with it, and what are the chances of there being a sequel?URBAN: I'm really proud of Dredd. It’s been wonderful doing press for Star Trek Into Darkness and having so many people wanting to talk about Dredd. I’m certainly open to the possibility of continuing to tell his story. That being said, Dredd was created as a one-off film and if it remains as kind of a cult classic, then I would be more than happy with that.