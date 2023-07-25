EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: John Cho

You got to meet George a handful of times. You even shared a stage with him in Las Vegas at a convention a couple of years ago. What did it mean to you to pick his brain, to get his seal of approval and to get friendly with him?CHO: I think the old adage “Don’t meet your heroes” doesn’t apply here because George is a very special person. He’s unique and he’s uniquely generous. I don’t know that there’s another actor – including myself, if there’s ever another Sulu – who’d be as generous as he was to me and as warm. I count myself very lucky that he’s a person who not only cares about that character, but is also a humanitarian. He looks at the big picture and wants to make sure the franchise and the character is in good hands. And I think he, as an Asian-American, wants to make sure another Asian-American goes forward feeling supported. So, he’s just an extraordinary person, and I think that’s what the transition went well, because he’s so special.Give us some sense of how involved Sulu is this go-round?CHO: I’m not sure how much I can tell you. I’ll say that he’s there, he’s growing and he’s challenged. I hope that people enjoy watching him as much as I enjoyed myself on the bridge again. I guess I can talk about the opening sequence, since it was part of the nine minutes that a lot of people saw. That was me, Zach (Quinto) and Zoe (Saldana). That was fun. It was some high-flying antics for Sulu. It was a chance to be in another ship; that’s what I took away from it. It was so cool. I can’t tell you how nifty it is to be in one of those vehicles and to pretend that you’re piloting it, because nobody gets to see what we see, which is that every detail of the design is so perfect. It makes our job, one, easy, because you don’t have to pretend to be doing things. You can feel like you’re really just doing them. And, two, it’s just a beautiful design. It doesn’t make it on to the screen, a lot of it. Let’s just say I took a lot of video.