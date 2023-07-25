EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: J.J. Abrams Talks Into Darkness

Are you now, having directed Star Trek (2009) and Star Trek Into Darkness, a full-fledged Star Trek fan?

ABRAMS: Well, it’s funny, because even full-fledged Star Trek fans are at odds with what means to be a full-fledged Star Trek fan. So, do I love The Original Series now? Yes. I completely embrace it and get it in a way that I never did before. Do I love what we’ve been able to do (on the new films) and the work that his group has done? Yes. Have I seen enough episodes ofDeep Space Nine and Voyager to comment on them? No. I have seen enough to go, “Oh wow, I get it,” but I have not seen every episode of every version of every Star Trek show.

Star Trek Into Darkness tipped its cap to The Original Series films. It built on the alternate timeline, paralleling earlier elements of the franchise. Yet some fans felt the film was not Star Trek enough. How daunting was it to try to create a film that would please the hardcore fans while also taking into account the fact that this is a piece of big-budget entertainment that had to play to the masses worldwide?

ABRAMS: Well, you know for a fact that you can’t please everyone. So you go into it assuming that there will be slings and arrows regardless. And I can understand that this movie might not have gone as far away from Earth for as long as some people would have liked. And I can understand that using Khan as a character for this might have, for some people, felt like, “Oh, it’s a step backwards. How dare they?” I totally get it and they in no way have to buy the Blu-ray. But I do understand their concerns.