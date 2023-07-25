EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Heather Langenkamp On The Trek-Elm Street Connection

And what was J.J. Abrams’ reaction when David brought it up to him?

LANGENKAMP: J.J. was really open-minded when David told him the scenario and the story, and he loved the design. So we found a place in the film where this character could fit, where it could logically be, which is in the brig. I imagined that Moto is a climate-control officer, keeping the humidity at a proper level. I sat at a desk and had all these dials to play with. It was a beautiful set, of course. It’s every Star Trek fan’s dream to be in a Star Trek movie. So it was exciting. I hope I didn’t jump the shark, but I’m really happy that I got to do it.

How long were you on set playing Moto?

LANGENKAMP: I had three days on set, maybe four. The first day was in the brig, when the Enterprise characters are imprisoning Khan. The second day was also in the brig, when Alice Eve and Simon Pegg get transported back to the Enterprise after their adventure. And then I was in the funeral scene at the very end, but that didn’t make it on screen at all.

Your family’s history actually intersected with Star Trek even earlier, right?

LANGENKAMP: My father-in-law, Lance Anderson, who started my husband in the business, actually worked on Star Trek IV. One of the first jobs my husband ever had was to make the whale for that movie. Those were some of the first pictures I ever saw of my husband working with his dad. They were making this gigantic mold. They even took a wall out of the studio so they could accommodate the length of that piece. I remember thinking to myself, as a person who was brand new to the industry, “Wow, I had no idea how any of that was made.” But my husband and his dad worked together for many years, working on The Serpent and The Rainbow, Shocker and Pet Sematary. Finally, his dad started to retire and there was a void in the shop. I really wanted to participate and there was definitely a need in there for a person to do the books and sweep the floor at night. So I kind of wormed my way in, and the first job in which I really became an active participant was Dawn of the Dead. We went to Canada and I was the coordinator of the shop in Toronto, where we made that film. It went really well and the film turned out great, and I really fell in love with the whole process. Since then, we’ve done a lot of movies and Into Darkness is our latest work.

Aside from Moto, what else in Star Trek Into Darkness is the AFX team particularly proud of?

LANGENKAMP: I would say there are several different makeups that David is proud of, and for different reasons. The Nibiran makeup at the top of the movie was very challenging. There were a lot of those characters and they wanted them to all look unique, but they didn’t have a ton of money to spend on the CGI set piece. It’s so expensive to create something like that. So that was in the works for seven or eight months, designing what that would be. It was a series of layers of clay put on each man, and it’d take four or five hours to put a layer on and dry it, then layer and dry, layer and dry, so you get that real crackly, flaking-off look. It’s a real fun look to think about, but doing it was tough. We’d start at 2 a.m. on every one of those shooting days and we had a crew of about 20 people, maybe even 30 people all told, working to get those men ready. Then the costume department also really participated by developing a few zip-suits that the guys in the very-far background could just zip themselves into so that we wouldn’t have to prepare their whole bodies.