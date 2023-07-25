EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Frequent Trek Guest Eric Pierpoint, Part 2

My funny story about that was that at 3 o’clock the next morning I was on the freeway. I got pulled over by the cops for weaving. I was still in this black tee-shirt. I had crap all over my head left over from makeup. He said, “I pulled you over for weaving.” He gave me the drunk test. He said, “Follow my finger.” But I never got out of the car. He said, “What have you been doing?” I said, “I haven’t been drinking. I’ve been Klingon for the last 30 hours.” He just laughed and said, “You’ve been working on Star Trek?” I said, “Yeah, I’m exhausted. I’m sorry.” He asked if I could drive home OK and he said, “Well, I’m not going to give you a ticket for driving while Klingon.”

Next was Shiraht on Enterprise. He hunted Eska and wore a very colorful outfit…

PIERPOINT: Talking about eating intelligent game on a dark planet. Didn’t one of the Original Series episodes have a similar theme? I think they were re-doing that. What shakes me up about that is that I hope I’m not eating intelligent game on this planet as a human, in Ralph’s Supermarket. But it makes you think where that line is crossed. So, in the playing of it, you just play whatever morality you’re given as a bad guy and you’re going to commit to that. I didn’t spend a lot of time saying, “My character wouldn’t do that.” But the episode, it was kind of the intelligent species versus the more physical species on this planet and it’s kind of disgusting. I eat everything, but I have little pangs, guilt, about eating certain things. And you mentioned the outfit. It was like a camouflage Nehru jacket. And I had the Fabian forehead.

Let’s talk about Harris, whom you played in the episodes “Affliction,” “Divergence,” “Demons” and “Terra Prime.” First, did you come in knowing that he would be a recurring part?

PIERPOINT: I knew he was going to come back, but not as much as he did. That was really kind of a cool experience because I was actually called in to play a different alien and, in the middle of it, one of the producers said, “No, just stop. You’re going to play this other guy.” They said, ‘This is going to work, believe me. He’s going to come back.” I said, “What is it?” He said, “It’s this deep, secret, kind of evil black ops thing.” So he gave me the scene and I went, “Holy crap.” So I showed up for wardrobe and they tried to fit me into some guy’s uniform that was used in the past, some thin guy. I said, “Why don’t you just build me my own brand-new costume?” They said, “Well, the series is coming to an end and we don’t want to spend any money.” They said, “Would you mind putting on this girdle.” I went, “What? I’m not a fat guy. I’m in shape!” But it was funny. They made this leather suit for me and it was hard to walk in. But I had a lot of good, hard stuff with Dominic (Keating). I mean, who doesn’t like to play the slightly charming bad guy? That’s a fun combination.

Last Trek question. If we let you play one of your Trek characters one more time, which would you choose to play and why?

PIERPOINT: I feel like a lot of the characters had a full arc, even if it was just one episode. The one that didn’t, or that had the least was Captain Sanders. So I would say Captain Sanders, because it was abbreviated. He didn’t get to fully form because he was only in it for a couple of scenes. I’d like to have seen how I’d have played this leading man captain and where they might have taken that.

Your book, The Last Ride of Caleb O’Toole, just came out a few weeks ago. It’s a historical fiction-action tale…

PIERPOINT: It’s for what they call middle readers, which are ages nine to 14. It takes place in 1877 on the Oregon Trail. It’s about three orphans trying to survive. They have to go from Kansas all the way to the Bitterroot Mountains in Montana. I did a lot of research. I went on the road with my dog. We did the whole trail. I stopped and interviewed people. I took photos and stayed in little cabins and motels and truck stops and visited a lot of the areas where this book takes place. I wanted to just visually see what my characters might have seen except, of course, for the freeways, cars, power lines and everything else. But the idea was to see the landscape and get a sense of what that felt like, what was growing there. It’s my first novel. It’s out from SourcebBooks (click HERE for details), and it’s in schools and libraries. It’s been really, really well received by critics, too. So, so far, so good.

Why a book?

PIERPOINT: I don’t know. My manager kept bugging me for years. “You’re a great storyteller. Start writing.” So, about seven or eight years ago I started writing. All of them were optioned, so I was having some luck. None of them got made, however. But she loved the story of Caleb O’Toole, which I’d done as a screenplay. She said, “Can you turn that into a novel,” and I said, “Yes.” Doing that took me almost two years, and then it went through the whole editing process and publisher’s notes and all that. So they gave me a three-book deal, but they didn’t want a sequel. They wanted something completely different. So now I’m researching the Revolutionary War and I’m going to Virginia, but without my dog, unfortunately. I’ve been unearthing wonderful information that has to do with the spy system during the American Revolution. So I’m using a young hero and a young heroine, a 12-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy. So I’m working on that.

And on the acting front? Are you still recurring on Hart of Dixie?

PIERPOINT: I do recur every now and then on that, yes. I play the father of one of the stars, Scott Porter. I’ve done several of these characters: the alcoholic heads of law firms who are also bad fathers. Before that it was fire chiefs and before that it was police chiefs, which I did on Parks & Recreation. I don’t know what happens. It’s just the way it goes.

