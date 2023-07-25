EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: DS9'S Rom, Max Grodenchik, Part 1

What did you do in that episode that clearly captured the attention of Rick Berman or Junie Lowry-Johnson, who went on to bring you back for much, much more? Did they ever tell you what they saw/what they liked?

GRODENCHIK: Maybe I should’ve asked that, but I never did. Probably I was afraid to ask, thinking, “What if that question prompts them to question why the heck they cast Max Grodenchik, and they can’t remember why, or they just can’t come up with a good reason, and then they decide they don’t really need me and next time go with someone better and less expensive!” OK, maybe sounds paranoid, but I don’t think I’m the only actor who’s ever thought that way. It’s like I feel I got away with something in getting the job, that I fooled them, tricked them into casting me, and I’m trying not to be found out. So no, I never asked.

I can tell you this, though: my agent once told me she had submitted me to play another alien. I think it may have been for a guest role on Voyager, and the response from casting was something like, “Max can only be a Ferengi.” So that leads me to think that there’s just something alien-like, specifically Ferengi-like, about my face, and that may be what had them keep bringing me back… they think I look like a Ferengi, or maybe my face makes a kind of a good base for the Ferengi mask. You know, it’s a little bit of me, a lot of rubber, and that’s what a Ferengi looks like. Well, whatever the reason was for them casting me, thank God for it!

One more thought: the “Captain’s Holiday” screenplay was written by Ira Steven Behr. Could be that he liked my work in it, and remembered me as he became executive producer of DS9… Could be.

What do you remember of "Captain's Holiday" as an experience?

GRODENCHIK: Once I got the call and accepted the role, there were calls pretty quickly to come for a wardrobe fitting and a makeup/teeth fitting. I was guided around the lot by one of the PA’s. We were passing Stage 16, where the day’s filming was being done. It was a warm day, a pretty day, and some of the cast and crew were spending their downtime outside the sound stage. The PA. said, “You’re gonna be working closely with Patrick (Stewart), I think you should meet him, he’s right over there.” And we walked up to him and she introduced me. One of my great memories is how welcoming he was, how gracious, how he went out of his way to welcome me to the show. He suggested to me that I might find the makeup difficult and it could be a tough week for me and so if there was anything he could do to help, if I should need anything, he said “Have the request come through me, [because] I seem to have some clout around here.” And I thought it was extraordinary for the star of a TV series to go out of his way for just a guest actor like that. I never forgot it. I know that as a recurring character on DS9 I always tried to make our guest actors feel welcome and taken care of, and I know that Armin and Aron did the same.

Next, you played Par Lenor in "The Perfect Mate." Interesting character, and very different from Sovak, wouldn't you agree?

GRODENCHIK: I don’t know what to say about Par Lenor. I don’t feel I added anything of interest to the character. The Ferengi were there to release the “perfect mate” character Kamala from stasis, so she could interact with the male crew, and especially with Picard. I simply did not know how to make it interesting, our wanting to buy this perfect female. My portrayal felt a little silly to me, and totally my fault. There’s certainly enough to play there: the incredibleness of finding this woman, the immense profit to be made from selling her, and the awesome possibility of bonding with her myself. I wasn’t thinking like a Ferengi. I don’t think I began to really think like a Ferengi, to really get their philosophy in my bones, until DS9.

Sovak was easier because his focus is more laser-like from the get-go: Tox Uthat Tox Uthat Tox Uthat! – that’s his one and only objective. In fact, he’s still digging for it when we last see him. Yes, Par Lenor certainly wanted his “treasure” as well, this perfect female, but with Sovak it was like a lifelong dream of his, like he’d been after his treasure for years; with Par Lenor it was like he stumbled on to something and it would’ve been just a really great day’s work had he made the sale, so to speak. Sovak was obsessed, Par Lenor wasn’t, that’s the difference between the two of them as I see it. I wish you’d’ve asked this question way back when before shooting that episode. I think I could’ve used this information, and maybe done a little better.