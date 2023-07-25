EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: DS9 & Voyager Guest Star Megan Gallagher

How do you enjoy the conventions?

GALLAGHER: They’re great. I haven’t done tons of them, but it’s fun to get out and meet people who are excited by your work. I did start in the theater, and when you’re on the (convention) stage, you’re kind of experiencing the live aspect of theater. I’ve done mostly TV for a long time, and working on camera is, in a sense, like a message in a bottle. You don’t get the feedback right away. So it’s lovely to see people and to be appreciated. I don’t take it for granted for a second.

How strange is it to have your sister-in-law sitting 10 feet away from you?

GALLAGHER: Isn’t that funny? Cat’s in my family. I love her. She’s my sister-in-law, but I was a fan of hers before I ever knew her. She’s a fantastic actress. I loved her in the Star Trek movie that she did. I thought that was one of the best movies and by far the best of the TOS movies. I also loved the Marilyn Monroe miniseries she did. That was the first time I really saw her and I thought she was fantastic. But, yeah, we’re married to the Yagher brothers. So, all of these worlds collide.

What are you up to these days?

GALLAGHER: I just started recurring on the show Suits. That shoots up in Toronto. It’s a great show and I love doing it. It’s smart and has some humor in it. Wendell Pierce was just in the episodes I did, and we go way back. We were at Juilliard at the same time. We play the parents of Meghan Markle. They’ve started to focus on the family this year, so they’ve introduced a bunch of new characters. My character is one of the new characters, and she’s a lot of fun. The Warehouse 13 I mentioned is one of the last episodes of the show and it will air next year, I think. Joanne Kelly is a doll. Eddie (McClintock) is hilarious. The whole cast and crew is wonderful. Not a difficult personality in the bunch. Same with Suits. Life is too short for that kind of stuff. Jack Kenny, the creator/executive producer of Warehouse 13, is another old friend of mine. He also went to Juilliard. He’s been saying for years, “Oh, I’ll get you on. I’ll get you on.” They were down to the last six episodes and he rewrote a part, which was supposed to be played by a man, for me. Some strange things go on and it turns out that I’m at the center of it and why it’s happening.

Anything else?

GALLAGHER: I’ve also done a film called Get a Job, which is with Bryan Cranston and Anna Kendrick, and I play Bryan’s wife. I don’t know when that’s coming out. It’s been a busy year.