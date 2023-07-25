EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Discovery's Rainn Wilson

How have you enjoyed working with Jason Isaacs, Shazad Latif, Sonequa Martin-Green and the rest of the cast?

I've loved it. Jason is, he is a very strong-willed human being. He has really strong ideas about what works and what doesn't work, and I love that. I got along great with him and we had a lot of fun together. I respect him as an actor a great deal and it was super-fun to square off against him. I've been admiring his work since The Patriot, for decades. I think he's an unheralded great actor. And the rest of the cast... I think Sonequa is the kindest, sweetest, person you'd ever want to meet, and she brings such heart to the role. It's a tricky role because she's educated by Vulcans, so she doesn't lead with her emotions, but Sonequa leads with her heart. I love working with everybody. I love the diversity of the cast. I think they're terrific, terrific actors. Doug Jones does a great job with Saru. I think he brings a lot of heart and humanity to (from) inside of all of that makeup and stuff. He's a big fan favorite. People are really loving him now, and I love that.

You’ve always got a bunch of projects completed or about to start. What else are you involved in?

The Meg is a big action film with Jason Statham. It's coming out this summer. That promises to be good. I've got a movie called Permanent coming out this Christmas. It's a comedy I did with Patricia Arquette. I'm developing a science-fiction show at AMC about an alien who takes over the body of a man living in the San Fernando Valley. I would star in that. And, this week, I'm shooting an episode of Room 104 for HBO. I stay busy in a lot of different ways.