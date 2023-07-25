EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Deep Roy, Scotty's Alien Pal, Keenser

How long and involved is the makeup process for you?ROY: The first film, there were two people making me up. It took them about two hours. Then, on the second film, it started with two people and was reduced to one guy, and it took an hour and 45 minutes. It’s not too bad, but then you have to keep it all on you for the duration of the shoot that day. One relief you’ve got is they have three or four makeup pieces that they can take off me at lunch time. When people design these masks they never think that one has to eat. They forgot about that. So I was on a liquid diet. When I did the Planet of the Apes movie I ate in front of the mirror so that I didn’t destroy the makeup. But these guys work so hard, and you want to preserve their makeup. Plus, the less damage you do, the less time you spend getting touch-ups after lunch.Have you read the IDW comic book that’s devoted entirely to Keenser?ROY: No. Nobody sent it to me.You have a sizable following of fans thanks to your Star Trek appearances and your many other genre credits…ROY: I think I’m blessed. You’ve got to work doubly hard to get across what your character is trying to say when you’ve got the makeup on you or a mask on you, and it’s nice that people appreciate it. Someone reads this article and, as a result, decides to check out some of your other work. What’s one film you’d recommend to that person?ROY: I like all my films. You’re asking me whether I prefer a BMW or a Mercedes, but since you’re asking… I did a low-budget movie called Roots of Evil, where I played a mafia boss. I have all the muscle power, and I’m the brains behind it. I loved that. That was my best part in my opinion. Also, I’ve worked with Tim Burton several times and it’s always an amazing experience. I loved Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, and it was a challenge for me. A, I’m not a professional dancer. B, I’m not a professional singer. C, I portrayed all of the Oompa Loompas, and that kind of opportunity comes once in a lifetime. It was Tim’s vision and I delivered to him what I could. It started as four Oompas and I finished up doing 165 individually, myself.