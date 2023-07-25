EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Damon Lindelof, Part 1

People have been speculating for a long while now about who John Harrison really is. What do you make of all the anticipation and guessing?LINDELOF: There’s a certain level of anxiety when you are planning a surprise party for someone because everything is calibrated towards two things: thing one is that they don’t find out that you’re planning a surprise party for them and thing two is that, when you spring the surprise party on them, they actually have a great time. Both of those things create a lot of anxiety, and I think the idea that we’re keeping a secret just because it’s fun for us to keep a secret is not at all the case. In fact, the reason that we don’t want to get into specifics about it is we don’t want to put the audience ahead of the crew. We’ve always prided ourselves on the fact that Kirk and Spock (Zachary Quinto) and the crew of the Enterprise, they are you. They are the audience. So the audience shouldn’t know more than Kirk and Spock do when they buy their tickets to the movie. We’re trying to preserve that effect for them. That’s really why we’re keeping our mouths shut. And, ultimately, I feel like there’s been so much fanfare about “Who is Benedict playing?” and “Is it such a character?” that, if it’s not those things, that there’s just going to be a fundamental letdown or a sense of disappointment. So, like I said, we’re only keeping the secret to preserve the relationship that the audience has with the characters going into the story.Which character or characters did you most enjoy writing?LINDELOF: Oh God, it changes every day. I think that the bread and butter of it is any scene where Kirk and Spock are arguing with each other or trying to understand each other is just so much fun, but then you write a scene where Bones (Karl Urban) and Kirk are talking to each other or Bones and Spock are talking to each other and you go, “Well, that’s amazing.” Then, suddenly, you’re like, “Oh my God, here’s a Chekov (Anton Yelchin) scene or a Sulu (John Cho) scene.” There are so many great markers in the box that every time you take one out to color with you’re just amazed by how good it looks on the page. It’s a little bit like asking a mom or a dad which kid is their favorite. It’s really impossible to choose.