EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Damon Lindelof
Star Trek Into Darkness marketing is blasting through the entertainment press like a Xindi Power Weapon through Florida. StarTrek.com has had exclusive interviews with nearly every member of the cast and I was able to elbow my way to the table to talk with some of the behind-the-scenes folks.That's right, your humble host of the weekly One Trek Mind column had a brief chance to toss a few questions to co-writer Damon Lindelof (and co-producer Bryan Burk who pipes in once.) An abridged transcript of this conversation is below. We are doing this interviewing for StarTrek.com, so we are going to go hardcore. We are traveling at Warp Factor 6 into the deep nerd stuff. Re-imagining Star Trek and making it contemporary for today's fans must be one heck of a challenge. How do you bring the script to life?
LINDELOF: What happened in that case, actually, is Kirk is walking down the hallway and he says to Uhura "will you find Scotty for me?" And she says "I've got him." And Kirk says "Scotty?" And Scotty says "Captain?" That's how it was written. But when we were shooting it, J.J. said "why don't we just have Kirk flip open his communicator and call Scotty directly?" It made sense because we all have cell phones now. The original series didn't have that luxury of reference. So we made that adjustment on set to reflect modern technology and communication habits.
Let’s talk about some of the other characters we see in Star Trek Into Darkness. There was a bridge crew member, a young woman with an Anime look going for her – very evocative silver hair. What is her story?
BURK: She's human but she had her hair done on another planet.She doesn't have any lines, but gets a few great reaction shots. Back on the original show, the non-core characters, a Lt. Kyle or Lt. Leslie, they were just dudes. Now we've got some exciting looking people, so it's a twist. Can you confirm that the creatures we see with Kirk during his off-hours on Earth are Caitians?LINDELOF: You mean the women with the tails?Yes, this is the species that Lt. M'Ress was, from The Animated Series.LINDELOF: Yes, we can confirm this.Bob Orci, your co-author, is very vocal about conspiracy theories and finding strange things on the Internet to tweet and is frequently at odds with the quote lamestream media unquote. There are conspiracy elements in this film, I don't know if they originated with him or you or Alex Kurtzman, but I wonder if you ever spent some late nights over a beer with Bob and dug into some of the great conspiracy theories throughout history.LINDELOF:
It's impossible to know Bob Orci and not get involved in those conversations. He believes very passionately in a lot of that stuff and has done a tremendous amount of research. I think you can start it as a casual interlude but it can become intense rather quickly. Personally speaking, I've known Bob feels that way for a long time. I'm not sure it influenced any of the storytelling in this film, as it was something we all wanted to do very early on,. To think of what happens in the first movie and what the effect would be on Starfleet. After what happened to Vulcan, after Earth gets attacked, would Starfleet say, “well, we dodged that bullet, back to exploration?” Or would they say “we have to prepare ourselves if this ever happens again.” What would a more militarized Starfleet look like? Ultimately, the story would be about that, and for the soul of Starfleet. This was the story we all wanted to tell and it just so happened to play right into a lot of Bob's interests.I couldn't help but notice that there are 72 torpedoes. John Harrison is a terrorist and of course Al Qaeda promises the “72 virgins.” Mere coincidence?LINDELOF: Quick answer is, of course it is a coincidence, because that is a number taken from canon. It was pointed out to us at the scripting phase – the 72 virgins – and that actually gave us pause, because we didn't want people drawing that comparison… but there it is.