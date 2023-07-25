EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Chris Pine

StarTrek.com: How would you say the camaraderie has built between the actors from Star Trek (2009) to Star Trek Into Darkness?

Chris Pine: Just like the natural progression of any friendship, or friendships, we really do get along quite well. There’s just this strong bond that we all share. I guess it speaks to J.J. (Abrams) casting this thing that, above and beyond the acting chops, he cast it well in the sense that we get along. If you’re going to put a family on the screen for years to come, you’d better hope that they have a love for one another, and we certainly do.

StarTrek.com: What elements of this story resonated most with you?

Chris Pine: What I was most excited about was that, for someone like who Kirk, for someone who you’d expect to be a strong and confident leader, and who, certainly from the first film had that self-assuredness, in this one I got to explore the flip side of that. The flip side is self-doubt and fallibility and this kind of existential crisis about whether or not he’s meant for the captain’s chair and whether or not he’s good enough. To begin a film and to carry the hero, or one of the heroes, from such a place of weakness, I thought that was an interesting challenge and one I looked forward.