EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Author Kristine M. Smith Remembers DeForest Kelley

He received a prestigious Golden Boot Award shortly before he passed. What did that award mean to him?SMITH: The Golden Boot Award meant the world to him, although he only saw it once before it was inscribed and awarded to him officially: Bill Campbell brought it by to show him, as I recall, because De was so near the end of his life. De teared up and said he had been dreaming about receiving it for years. A.C. Lyles accepted the award for him and then gave it to me to present to Carolyn. Later, De also posthumously received the Gene Roddenberry Award; Walter Koenig accepted for him and gave it to me to give to Carolyn. Nichelle Nichols sang “I Don’t Know How to Love Him” and dedicated it to me for taking care of De. I completely “lost it” again because the loss was very recent and I hadn’t been able to properly grieve yet (I was still caring for Mrs. Kelley and needed to be strong for her.). I coulda killed Nichelle when she did that for me, but the memory is immensely precious to me now. Thank you, Nichelle!What happened to Kelley’s estate?SMITH: His home and property were sold; his unpresuming Georgian-style, single-level home was razed to the ground and a McMansion was erected in its place. The good news is that the Kelleys’ home still exists in cyberspace if you look it up online. Perhaps the realtor left it up as a memorial to the Kelleys: I like to think they did… Here’s the link (click HERE). As far as the rest of his estate, I presume most of it was consumed by Carolyn’s seven-year hospitalization. Her leg never healed; she lived out the rest of her life (five years longer) as a hospital patient, sad to say. If there was any money left over, I think it went to the hospital as a charitable gift. Personal items went to longtime friends of theirs in Long Beach and elsewhere, I believe.What do you think remains his legacy -- as an actor, as a person, as a figure in your life, as an animal lover?SMITH: The people who met him—whether as an actor, a coworker, or an animal activist—will never forget his kindness or the heart he put into his relationships with them. He was an understated, gentle, genuine, funny, sassy friend and an absolutely wonderful celebrity. He treated everyone as a beloved human soul, including pets and animals. He wore kindness on his shirtsleeve. I had an African serval cat who wasn’t a big fan of strangers, but De and Carolyn were easily adopted into his minuscule “pride” the moment we got back together in the San Fernando ValleyAs figures in my own life, I regard De and Carolyn as my second set of parents; they “adopted” me, to all intents and purposes, at a very young age before I even knew it but it took me decades to recognize it, as you now know. I back-pedaled a lot, thinking it couldn’t possibly be true! I look back now and simply cannot understand how I could have been so blinded by insecurity that I couldn’t see it before I was called in as his personal assistant and caregiver at the end of his life. Perhaps it’s because he was always so understated and subtle about it—and everything else. Or maybe it’s just because I was blind. Likely a bit of both!Kelley used to talk all the time about a desert tortoise he owned, Myrtle. Where did he get it?SMITH: He and Leonard Nimoy got one at the same time, from what I heard, while Star Trek was in production in the 60s. I have no idea how they got them, but Leonard’s didn’t live, from what I hear. (De told this story on stage and once on TV but there were no details other than “Leonard’s turtle died!”What happened to Myrtle after De died?SMITH: Myrtle now lives (last I heard) more or less kitty-corner across the street from where the Kelleys lived with a neighbor who was a friend of the Kelleys.