EXCLUSIVE: Discovery Giclee Prints

The StarTrek.com Shop has a pair of exclusive holiday gifts available now for you or the Star Trek: Discovery fan amongst your friends and/or family.

First up is a Star Trek: Discovery Klingon Giclee Print created by Paul Shipper featuring T'Kuvma. The giclee print measures 24 x 36 inches with border and is priced at $54.95

Next, there’s the Star Trek: Discovery Starfleet Giclee Print, also created by Paul Shipper. The giclee print depicts Captains Georgiou and Lorca, Specielist Burnham, First Officer Saru, Lt. Tyler, Lt. Stamets and Cadet Tilly. It measures 24 x 36 inches with border, and is priced at $54.95.

Visit the StarTrek.com Shop for the exclusive Star Trek: Discovery Klingon Giclee Print and Star Trek: Discovery Starfleet Giclee Print today.