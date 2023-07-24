Published Nov 23, 2021
EXCLUSIVE: Funko Announces Star Trek NFT Collection
The collection features TOS favorites
Get ready to beam this stellar Digital Pop!™ series into your NFT collection! Set for release on November 30th, 120 unique Digital Pop!™ variations of fan-favorite Star Trek: The Original Series characters will be launching on ?Droppp.io.
“We are long-time fans of the Star Trek universe and feel honored to take part in ViacomCBS celebration of the franchise with this exciting Digital Pop!™ collection,” said Chief Executive Officer at Funko, Brian Mariotti. “Featuring a dedicated and loyal fanbase from every generation, these offerings will appeal to an array of fans as a new, fan-forward way to collect the iconic characters from The Original Series.”
Featuring a total of 48,000 packs, Funko’s The Original Series Star Trek™ collection will be available in 2 pack sizes on the ?Droppp.io app ?(utilizing the WAX Blockchain) as follows:
- Standard Packs (36,000 total) contain 5 Digital Pops! For $9.99 USD
- Premium Packs (12,000 total) contain 15 Digital Pops! For $29.99 USD
The Star Trek™ x Funko Digital Pop!™ NFT collection will be available worldwide starting on November 30. There is a limit of $60 USD per transaction. Fans can make multiple transactions but the most that can be spent is $60 USD per transaction.
This sale requires a credit card and a ?Droppp.io ?account. For fans looking to own a part of this limited series, please visit droppp.io.