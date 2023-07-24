EXCLUSIVE: Funko Announces Star Trek NFT Collection

Get ready to beam this stellar Digital Pop!™ series into your NFT collection! Set for release on November 30th, 120 unique Digital Pop!™ variations of fan-favorite Star Trek: The Original Series characters will be launching on ?Droppp.io.

“We are long-time fans of the Star Trek universe and feel honored to take part in ViacomCBS celebration of the franchise with this exciting Digital Pop!™ collection,” said Chief Executive Officer at Funko, Brian Mariotti. “Featuring a dedicated and loyal fanbase from every generation, these offerings will appeal to an array of fans as a new, fan-forward way to collect the iconic characters from The Original Series.”

Featuring a total of 48,000 packs, Funko’s The Original Series Star Trek™ collection will be available in 2 pack sizes on the ?Droppp.io app ?(utilizing the WAX Blockchain) as follows: