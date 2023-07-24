Published Feb 18, 2022
EXCLUSIVE: First Looks at the Star Trek: Prodigy Action Figures from Playmates Toys
Bring your favorites home this fall
Get ready, Star Trek: Prodigy fans! Your favorite characters from the beloved series are coming to retailers soon and StarTrek.com has your first look.
Star Trek: Prodigy follows a motley crew of young aliens who must figure out how to work together while navigating a greater galaxy, in search for a better future. These six young outcasts know nothing about the ship they have commandeered – a first in the history of the Star Trek franchise – but over the course of their adventures together, they will each be introduced to Starfleet and the ideals it represents.
The new line will include the following Star Trek: Prodigy characters:
- Dal R’El figure with Murf
- Gwyndala
- Jankom Pog
- Hologram Janeway
- Zero
- Rok-Tahk (coming early 2023)
These five-inch, 1:14 scale figures will feature 14 points of articulation and come packaged in a brand-new blister pack style designed exclusively for the Star Trek: Prodigy toy line.
“We are excited to be bringing Star Trek: Prodigy toys and accessories home to families for the first time. This new lineup we are unveiling is highly focused on playability — we want kids to take the toys out of the packaging and engage in imaginative play as if they were part of the Star Trek world themselves,” said Karl Aaronian, senior vice president, Playmates Toys.
The action figures will be available at online retailers beginning in October 2022 and on store shelves in spring 2023. New Star Trek: Prodigy ships, vehicles, and role play toys will be available later in 2023.