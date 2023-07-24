EXCLUSIVE: First Looks at the Star Trek: Prodigy Action Figures from Playmates Toys

These five-inch, 1:14 scale figures will feature 14 points of articulation and come packaged in a brand-new blister pack style designed exclusively for the Star Trek: Prodigy toy line.

“We are excited to be bringing Star Trek: Prodigy toys and accessories home to families for the first time. This new lineup we are unveiling is highly focused on playability — we want kids to take the toys out of the packaging and engage in imaginative play as if they were part of the Star Trek world themselves,” said Karl Aaronian, senior vice president, Playmates Toys.

The action figures will be available at online retailers beginning in October 2022 and on store shelves in spring 2023. New Star Trek: Prodigy ships, vehicles, and role play toys will be available later in 2023.