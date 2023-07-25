Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard
    Star Trek: The Next Generation

    Published Oct 3, 2016

    EXCLUSIVE: Eaglemoss's New Starships

    EXCLUSIVE: Eaglemoss's New Starships

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    If you've been wondering what’s coming up or what’s new in the Star Trek Starships Collection, StarTrek.com has the answer. Eaglemoss’s popular collection of Star Trek ships will expand with the upcoming releases of an exclusive S.S Yorktown NCC-1717 Model, Special edition Spock’s Jellyfish Ship, Bajoran Troop Transport model, Enterprise gift sets, dedication plaques and more. We are pleased to provide a sneak peek at the Special Edition Spock’s Jellyfish.

    Visit the website bit.ly/Startrekships for more information. And check back with StarTrek.com for regular updates about upcoming Star Trek Starships Collection releases and for detailed looks at each ship as it is released.

    Get Updates By Email

    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top