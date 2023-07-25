EXCLUSIVE: Eaglemoss's New Starships

If you've been wondering what’s coming up or what’s new in the Star Trek Starships Collection, StarTrek.com has the answer. Eaglemoss’s popular collection of Star Trek ships will expand with the upcoming releases of an exclusive S.S Yorktown NCC-1717 Model, Special edition Spock’s Jellyfish Ship, Bajoran Troop Transport model, Enterprise gift sets, dedication plaques and more. We are pleased to provide a sneak peek at the Special Edition Spock’s Jellyfish.

Visit the website bit.ly/Startrekships for more information. And check back with StarTrek.com for regular updates about upcoming Star Trek Starships Collection releases and for detailed looks at each ship as it is released.