EXCLUSIVE: Discovery's Rekha Sharma

So, with all your previous genre credits, was it only a matter of time before you worked on a Star Trek show?

You know what? You're probably right. When you lay it all out like that, it is a lot of sci-fi. I'm thrilled to be on Star Trek. Star Trek is about as huge as it gets in the genre. I’m very honored to add it to my list of credits.

Are you a genre fan? Has that been where the work is, or maybe it's a bit of both?

It is definitely where the work sort of went for me, and yet one of my earliest experiences of the genre was TOS when I was a little girl. My big brother introduced me to it and I loved it. I came home and ate milk and cookies and watched TOS every day.

How did you land Landry, so to speak, on Discovery?

Landry? How did I Landry? (Laughs) I auditioned on tape and l literally got the call two days later that I was to pack my bags and get on a plane in 48 hours. It was very fast. It was very exciting when I read through the sides and saw what a tough character she was. She was actually written as... I believe it was Fred Smith. She was written as a man, originally. I was intimidated. I definitely was, but I worked hard and I guess my work paid off.

Was there a part of you, knowing that Discovery’s main character is a female named Michael, that thought, "Maybe they should keep Fred, instead of turning it to Ellen?"

I didn't even think of that, honestly. Didn't even occur to me.