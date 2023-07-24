Exclusive: David Cronenberg Talks Star Trek: Discovery In Star Trek Explorer

How were you approached about appearing on Discovery?

DC: I like to say – I guess ad nauseum – that I’m cheap and I’m available, and I live in Toronto (laughs). [Executive Producer] Alex Kurtzman apparently got in touch with some casting people who know me well because they cast my films. They asked if they thought I’d be interested in being part of the show. Of course, I said, “Who wouldn’t be?” I was certainly a fan of The Original Series and would never in a million years have dreamed I’d actually be in a show. So, I was happy to do it. And the timing was right, because I wasn’t directing anything at the time.

How well did you know The Original Series?

DC: We’re talking about the ‘60s, and I’d watch every week. I was a fan. Was I a fan in the sense of crazed, insane fan? No. But I was enough of a fan to want to see it every week, and to enjoy it, and to talk about it. I can’t say I’ve been able to keep up with all the many spin-offs. But it’s still, in essence, a familiar rhythm, particularly in the dialogue. There’s still this Star Trek techno talk with invented technology that’s very convincing and has, at times, an emotional meaning underneath. It was interesting for me to try and find the tones… the music, basically. It’s like singing, like music, the rhythms of the dialogue. It’s not normal dialogue in terms of dialogue people have when they’re in a restaurant or walking down the street. So, it’s not easy to crack. It’s a lovely challenge for an actor.

Who is Kovich? He seems very single-minded about his task in Season 3…

DC: I think the key to him, and for me the key was, he said he’s been obsessed with Terran history and methodology ever since he was a boy. So, it wasn’t a career move. It was an obsession from the beginning, the whole life of the Terrans, what they mean, their significance, and so on. Now that there’s a Terran – an emperor [Michelle Yeoh], no less – in their midst, much to everybody’s surprise, they need a Terran specialist. So, he’s not just an interrogator. In fact, he might not even really be an interrogator. He’s kind of a cultural historian. Yes, he is single-minded. He’s been brought in to discover whatever he can from Emperor Georgiou because it’s understood how dangerous she is, how dangerous what she represents is. It’s innate in the dialogue that he’s playing his cards very close to his vest. He doesn’t want to give away too much. He knows how dangerous she can be. At the same time, he has to play with her. They have a little duet, a little duel, because that’s how Terrans are. You can’t just ask them a question. So, that was the key for me for how to play him.

We’ve got to ask about Kovich’s glasses. Your idea?

DC: No, it was scripted. I would’ve thought he wouldn’t have glasses. Nobody else has them. Obviously, their eye-lasering technology would be pretty good (laughs). But it was scripted.