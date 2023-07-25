Exclusive Clip From Next Generation Blu-Ray

Star Trek: The Next Generation – The Fourth Season will arrive on Blu-ray next week, on July 30 to be precise. Helping to build excitement, CBS Home Entertainment and Paramount Home Media Distribution have released a minute-long clip from one of the extras, the featurette “In Conversation: The Art Department.” Included in the clip are Herman Zimmerman, Doug Drexler, Mike and Denise Okuda, Rick Sternbach and Dan Curry. Check it out now.

Star Trek: The Next Generation – The Fourth Season will run nearly 20 hours over six discs and will cost $130 in the U.S. and $150 in Canada. Click HERE to pre-order.