EXCERPT: Star Trek: Voyager - A Celebration

At the time, Braga was taking on an increasingly prominent role and wanted to create some excitement. “All the characters were working pretty well,” he says, “but I just didn’t have that one science-fictiony character. Someone Janeway wanted to understand but couldn’t understand; someone who would be a thorn in her side; someone who was invaluable. Janeway didn’t have a Spock or a Data.”

The character would also introduce a new and distinct point of view to the show, and would give the writers the chance to explore the Borg, who were one of Star Trek’s most compelling villains.

When Ryan first heard about the part, she told her agent she wasn’t interested. At the time she was concerned that taking a role in Star Trek could leave her typecast. But, as she explains, the show’s casting team managed to change her mind. “The casting director called my agent and said, ‘Listen, I really think she should look at this, I think it’s going to be pretty special.’” Ryan was intrigued enough to agree to read for the role, so Paramount sent over two scenes that Braga had written as audition pieces. “One of them was my least favorite scene of all time,” Ryan remembers, “which was this, ‘Oh, you wish to copulate. Take off your clothes’ scene with Harry Kim, which I hate because it was just so on the nose. But the second was one of the most beautifully written scenes that I’ve ever had for any audition. It was a scene with Seven having her first memory of laughter. It was so beautiful, and I could draw upon my experiences with my son, who would have been two-and-a-half at the time. With that scene I saw the potential of the character.”

Ryan rapidly established herself as the front runner for the new role. “We read a lot of different actresses for it,” Braga remembers. “We looked at different qualities, different ages. We didn’t even have a particular look in mind. Jeri was able to do something that’s almost magical to me. She could convey heartbreak and emotion while maintaining the steely veneer of Seven of Nine. That is almost a telepathic ability that I just marvelled at.”

Of course, Ryan was also stunningly beautiful, and this combination of factors led to her being cast. The studio was keen to push her beauty as a way of getting as many eyes on the show as possible. In the fall of 1997, images of Seven in a form-fitting silver costume were on billboards all over Los Angeles. Some fans assumed that her sex appeal was the only reason she had been cast. “I was really angry about that,” Braga remembers, “because Jeri Ryan created a character that we are still talking about. She’s an amazing actress. The character was conceived with anything but exploitative intentions and I knew she was going to make the show better. It really bothered me that people were making assumptions before they had even seen her open her mouth. But that all went away very quickly once they saw Jeri in the role.”

Meanwhile, Ryan was getting to grips with the character. The producers explained to her that although Seven was a former Borg drone, she was also something we had never seen before. “They showed me Star Trek: First Contact and said, ‘Ignore that, because we’re not doing that,’” she laughs.

But before they could get to the version of Seven that was on the billboards, the producers had to introduce her. When Seven first appears on screen in ‘Scorpion, Part ll’ she is very much a Borg drone. Even so, the producers asked Ryan to imbue the character with a little more life than the typical drone. “They said she’s not as free as the Borg Queen, but she’s not a complete automaton like the other drones,” Ryan remembers. “That was my biggest struggle, figuring out who the Borg Seven was.