EXCERPT: How to Raise a Prodigy

Star Trek: Prodigy is a singular series in the annals of Star Trek: not just an animated show utilizing cinema-quality CGI, but the first Trek production aimed squarely at kids. Co-creators The Hageman Brothers, Dan and Kevin, and co-executive producer and director Ben Hibon give Star Trek Explorer the inside scoop on Trek’s bold new venture.

Star Trek Explorer: Dan, as you were writing the show, which characters in the series did you find resonated with you the most?

Dan Hageman: I really connected with Dal, a guy who is brimming with confidence, but deep down there’s crippling insecurities. And especially going into a Star Trek show, I felt like Dal.

Take us through the process and challenges of creating a Star Trek show that kids could love, but that parents would enjoy, too.

Kevin Hageman: For me, with the type of storytelling we like to do and what Ben has done so well in visualizing it, we always start with our hearts. [To create] a good story, you’ve got to have a real heart behind it. Those are the best stories. That’s always where we start. I think adults and kids will react to that. They’re going to respond. We all respond to hope and aspiration, right? Then, you get to layer in comedy that we hope is humorous. It’s character-driven comedy, not just gags, that I think kids and adults will enjoy. Then [it’s about] having thrilling adventures! That hopefully is going to raise all of our blood pressure a little bit.