EW Treks Into Darkness with Collectible Covers

In a teaser to the article posted last night on EW.com’s blog, producer-director J.J. Abrams dubbed the state of his career, which will soon also include Star Wars, “madness.” Abrams, of course, declined to answer whether or not John Harrison is actually Khan. The story also addressed what moviegoers should expect in terms of the plot and action: This time around, the fight is coming to Earth, where both London and San Francisco will face brutal attacks. And expect more fighting from Uhura (Zoe Saldana), who’s still navigating the waters of her relationship with Spock (Quinto), too. “I told them to make sure that Uhura kicks more ass,” Saldana says. “And she does!” Abrams promises that about 45 minutes of the footage will be presented in IMAX.Finally, Pine admitted that he’d be “disappointed” if Abrams didn’t return to the director’s chair for the third film. However, he revealed a Plan B, just in case: “Kidnapping is always an option, right?”

Get the issue and collectible covers at EW.com.