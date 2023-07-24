Everything You Need to Know About the Borg Queen

“I am the beginning, the end, the one who is many. I am the Borg.”

The central locus of the Borg Collective is the amoral Borg Queen. Through her, like the queen of an insect colony, the Hive mind is granted order and common direction.

As the Villain Showdown enter its fourth week, pitting the Borg Queen against Gul Dukat, we’ve put together this handy guide on everything you need to know about the Queen.