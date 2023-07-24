Everything We Know About the Untitled Star Trek Project

Update, 02/15/2022: During the ViacomCBS Investor’s Day presentation today, producer J.J. Abrams announced the creative intention to bring back the original cast. No deals are in place at this time. “We are thrilled to say that we are hard at work on a new Star Trek film that we’ll be shooting by the end of the year, featuring our original cast and some new characters that I think are going to be really fun and exciting, and help take Star Trek into areas that you’ve just never seen before,” said Abrams.

Matt Shakman, who was recently nominated for an Emmy for his work directing WandaVision, is beaming into the Star Trek universe. He'll be directing the upcoming Untitled Star Trek Project for Paramount Pictures, with a script written by Lindsey Beer and Geneva Robertson. J.J. Abrams, who helmed both Star Trek (2009) and Star Trek Into Darkness and produced Star Trek Beyond, will be returning as a producer.