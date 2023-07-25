Everything Old Is New Again: More Points of Interest in Star Trek Timelines

The world of Star Trek Timelines blooms bigger and brighter as we get closer to launch. In the vacuum of space, new stars are born, planets align and space stations appear out of nowhere -- to the delight and horror of Federation citizens. In this post, we’ll take a look at a few more of the galaxy’s stunning points of interest.Omicron ThetaThe birthplace of Data, his brother Lore, and their predecessor B-4, Omicron Theta was once a haven for scientists. Men like Doctor Noonien Soong settled in the colony here to conduct their research without interruption or oversight. Unfortunately, most of the colonists lost their lives when the Crystalline Entity devastated the planet, killing off all organic matter and rendering it inhospitable from that moment on. Has the temporal crisis revived this world as well? What other great scientific achievements might be found on its surface?