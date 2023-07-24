Every Vorta — Including Every Weyoun — Ranked

The Vorta:Star Trek’s guys-you-love-to-hate. The middle managers of the Dominion. The officious little adjutants of a fascist regime!

Genetically modified from some arboreal primates to help serve the Founders, the Vorta are an odd race: they have no culture of their own, have no aesthetic sense whatsoever. There’s no Vorta music, no Vorta art, no Vorta cuisine (though they do still like the nuts from their homeworld). They’re essentially immune to poison (a nice feature in a diplomat) and they are hardwired to be the friendliest liars you’ll ever meet.

By my count, there are only thirteen named Vorta in the entire run of Star Trek: Deep Space Nine — and five of them are named Weyoun, thanks to the Dominon’s tendency to re-clone their favorite servants like they’re playing Super Mario Bros. Though there’s only a baker’s dozen of the purple-eyed schemers in all of Star Trek, all of them leave an impression — even the individual-yet-slightly-different versions of Weyoun.

So with that in mind, here is every single named Vorta, ranked by how great they were for us to watch at home.