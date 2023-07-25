Evan Evagora To Join 'Picard' Series

Evan Evagora will join the untitled and upcoming Picard series, as a series regular. Evagora joins the Star Trek family by way of Australia and New Zealand. While he is currently filming the movie Fantasy Island (based on the 1980s TV show of the same name), Picard will be his first show as a series regular. The 20 year old actor was raised in Melbourne, and is of Maori and Mediterranean descent.

The untitled Star Trek series will feature Sir Patrick Stewart reprising his iconic role as Jean-Luc Picard, which he played for seven seasons on Star Trek: Next Generation. The new series will follow this iconic character in the next chapter of his life and will air exclusively on CBS All Access in the United States. The series will be produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment. Alex Kurtzman, James Duff, Heather Kadin, Akiva Goldsman, Aaron Baiers, Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth will serve as executive producers.

