"Ethics" Debuted 24 Years Ago

The Star Trek: The Next Generation episode "Ethics" aired on March 2, 1992... or 24 years ago today. "Ethics" ranked as one of TNG's more controversial episodes, tackling the issue of suicide, as a badly injured, paralyzed Worf asks Riker to help him commit ritual suicide in order to avoid the pity of others.

As you contemplate the fact that it's 24 years since "Ethics" debuted, check out these factoids about the episode...