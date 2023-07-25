Esurance Lets You Vulcanize, Win Tix To Darkness Preem

If you saw that cool behind-the-scenes Star Trek Into Darkness teaser that we reported on last week, then you know that it’s on the Esurance.com Facebook page. What you might not know is that it’s just part of a Star Trek Into Darkness experience that invites fans to “Let Darkness rule your world.” In addition to the behind-the-scenes featurette, fans can download the Star Trek Into Darkness one-sheet poster, icons and photos from the film.