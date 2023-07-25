Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek Into Darkness

    Published Feb 5, 2013

    Esurance Lets You Vulcanize, Win Tix To Darkness Preem

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    If you saw that cool behind-the-scenes Star Trek Into Darkness teaser that we reported on last week, then you know that it’s on the Esurance.com Facebook page. What you might not know is that it’s just part of a Star Trek Into Darkness experience that invites fans to “Let Darkness rule your world.” In addition to the behind-the-scenes featurette, fans can download the Star Trek Into Darkness one-sheet poster, icons and photos from the film.

    Meanwhile, a Vulcanizer allows you to upload a photo which will then be “Vulcanized” by adding the appropriate hair, ears and uniform.

    And, finally – for now – there’s the Esurance Embrace the Darkness Sweepstakes. The grand prize? Two tickets to the U.S. premiere of Star Trek Into Darkness and $2,500 in spending money. Click HERE to check it all out.

