Escaping the Dark Market Syndicate

Star Trek #44—Five Year Mission, due out on Wednesday from IDW Publishing, will continue with "Eurydice, Part 2," the second of three installments—and StarTrek.com has First Looks at the covers, as well as preview pages. Written by Mike Johnson, overseen by Roberto Orci, with art by Tony Shasteen and a cover by Joe Corroney, "Eurydice, Part 2" follows Kirk, Spock and the rest of the current Enterprise movie crew as they find themselves in the clutches of the Dark Market Syndicate deep in the Delta Quadrant. Star Trek #44 will run 32 pages and cost $3.99 and fans should be on the lookout for subscription variant with a photo cover.